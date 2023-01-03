King Charles sincere feelings for Kate Middleton revealed

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has disclosed true feelings of King Charles for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, saying the monarch feels ‘very lucky’ to have Princess of Wales as part of the royal family.



Katie Nicholl told OK! that Prince William’s sweetheart is the key to ‘stability and continuity’ for the royals in 2023 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims in their Netflix docuseries.

She said, “Kate Middleton has a close relationship with her father-in-law. There is a huge amount of warmth between them and mutual respect, and I know Charles feels very lucky to have Kate as part of the family.”

The royal expert went on to say, “He (King Charles) absolutely recognises and appreciates what she (Kate Middleton) brings. She is a huge asset and no one sees that more than the King.

"It’s a period when there’s been a lot of flux and transition for the royal family and I think promoting that image of continuity and stability is going to be the focus for this year.”