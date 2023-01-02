Selena Gomez treats fans with rare glimpse of her New Year celebration

File footage

Selena Gomez dropped a special look from her New Year celebrations on Instagram and fans are loving it.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, who had jetted off to an exotic destination, posted monochromatic pictures of her new year celebrations with pals Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The stunning trio marked the start of the new year with a beach holiday, including a ride on the luxurious yacht.

Gomez share the pictures with caption, “Happy New Years y’all! You have no idea how much I love you all and appreciate you.”

In the shared snaps, the Wolves singers was seen donning a gorgeous Valentino shimmering silver dress with backless detailing.

She paired her sparkly outfit with block heels, styled her hair in slicked-back updo and finished the look with statement hoops and bold-eye makeup.

Gomez thanked the designer for the outfits in which her friends were dressed as well.

Another set of photo dump, featured Gomez enjoying quality time with her pals on a yacht.