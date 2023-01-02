Olivia Colman 'begged' THIS scene removed from 'Empire of Light'

Olivia Colman revealed she wanted an intimate scene in her movie Empire of Light to be removed from the film's final cut.

According to FilmNews, the Oscar winner said that she had hoped Mendes would cut the said scenes from the movie's final edit.

"I always wanted Sam to take out the *** scenes because I was so embarrassed."

"I said, 'Why can't they go for the kiss, and cut, and then pretend that it had already happened?'"

Despite "begging" Mendes to edit out the intimate scenes, The Night Manager actor told Newsweek that she was relaxed after intimacy coordinator Ita O'Brien, who she went to drama school with, joined the set.

"I would request her on every job, forever," she said.

Sam Mendes-helmed Empire of Light is set in a coastal cinema in the 1980s. It shows the love story between the cinema's manager Hilary (played by Colman), and her younger employee Stephen (Micheal Ward).