Andrew Tate promises ‘triumphed return’ in ‘any realm of human endeavor’ after arrest

Andrew Tate has just taken to social media with yet another promise of his return following his arrest in Romania for human trafficking allegations.

The polarizing star shared his promise in a candid post on Twitter that has amassed a shocking reaction from the public.

It began by promising Tate’s return and read, “My unmatched perspicacity coupled with sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavor.”

He also added, “For every domain the Matrix shuts down, we have dozens ready to replace it.”

The end of Tate’s tweet also included a link to his Hustlers University course.

For those unversed, it’s a program branded ‘The Real World’ which offers “the chance to join us and break free from the Matrix in an entirely new and independent platform.”

“We call this place The Real World, a safe harbor for ambitious individuals aspiring for financial freedom and eager to learn from us.”