Andrew Tate reiterates ‘Matrix’ theory after arrest: ‘God is on our side’

Andrew Tate still believes that Matrix is real.

After his arrest on December 30th, 2022, Romania along with his brother and two Romanian suspects, Tate continued to tweet about the Matrix.

Tate, a British citizen, is known for spreading misogynistic views online and has previously been banned from social media platforms for hate speech. Tate has previously said that he believes that we live in a ‘Matrix’ - referring to the dystopian Keanu Reeves sci-film where people are led by computers to work until they die.

After Romanian authorities confirmed that Tate had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, he tweeted out a Matrix reference.

“The Matrix sent their agents.”

He followed it up with another tweet, stating, “The Matrix will only tell you what the Matrix needs you to believe.”

The authorities had also announced that Tate will remain in detention for 30 days, so his tweet caused confusion whether he is still under detention or not.

Since then, he tweeted once again about his theory, this time targeting the ‘ruling elite’ of the world.

“It appears the insanity of the ruling elite is exposed worldwide now. They have one command, Do not speak out, behave as sheep.”

Tate then posted, “God is on our side, so the Matrix will not win,” wrote Tate. “Inshallah.”

In 2017, Tate was banned on Twitter for saying that women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted, via WalesOnline. Tate said last year on the Anything Goes with James English podcast, “I will state right now that I am absolutely sexist and I’m absolutely a misogynist.” The former kickboxer had returned to Twitter last month.