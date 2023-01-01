BTS V ranks 7th in 'Most Beautiful Faces' list of 2022

TC Candler and Independent Critics have revealed the list of the 100 most handsome faces of 2022.

BTS member V is in the 7th position on the list, Jungkook stands in 11th position, and BTS Jimin and Jin are ranked at 35 and 57 positions among the 100 most handsome faces in the world.

The K-pop boy band Stray Kids' Hyunjin ranks the second position for the first time on the list. Meanwhile, Bangchan comes in 21st, ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki is in 9th position, while NCT’s Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, SHINee’s Taemin, SEVENTEEN’s The8 and EXO’s Kai are 44, 71, 74, 91, 93 and 97 respectively.

The British film critic announced its annual 100 most beautiful and handsome faces list on December 28, 2022.

According to TC Candler and independent critics, the rankings are determined by "a diverse group of approximately 20 people living in various parts of the world."