Netflix Upcoming movies and series streaming worldwide: January 1st to January 31st 2023

Netflix is bringing on a vast variety of new TV shows and movies this week, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's the list of movies and series coming on Netflix in January 2023.

Coming to Netflix on January 1

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

Coming to Netflix on January 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Bulletproof 2



Coming to Netflix on January 8

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Coming to Netflix on January 9

Vinland Saga: Season 2

Coming to Netflix on January 12

CHIPS

Coming to Netflix January 15

Steve Jobs

Coming to Netflix January 17

Yummy Mummies: Season 1

The Devil to Pay

Coming to Netflix January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

That ’90s Show

Coming to Netflix January 20