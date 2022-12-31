Netflix Upcoming movies and series streaming worldwide: January 1st to January 31st 2023 

 
Saturday December 31, 2022
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January

By Web Desk
December 31, 2022
Netflix is bringing on a vast variety of new TV shows and movies this week, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's the list of movies and series coming on Netflix in January 2023.

Coming to Netflix on January 1

  • The Aviator
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
  • Blue Streak
  • Brokeback Mountain
  • The ‘Burbs
  • Closer
  • The Conjuring
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Fletch
  • Forrest Gump
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
  • Grease
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Jerry Maguire
  • King Kong
  • Leap Year
  • Life
  • Minority Report
  • National Security

Coming to Netflix on January 6

  • Love Island USA: Season 2
  • The Walking Dead: Season 11

  • Bulletproof 2

Coming to Netflix on January 8

  • L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Coming to Netflix on January 9

  • Vinland Saga: Season 2

Coming to Netflix on January 12

  • CHIPS

Coming to Netflix January 15

  • Steve Jobs

Coming to Netflix  January 17

  • Yummy Mummies: Season 1
  • The Devil to Pay

Coming to Netflix January 19

  • Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre 

  • That ’90s Show 

Coming to Netflix January 20

  • The Real World: Season 28

Coming to Netflix January 23

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

Coming to Netflix January 24

  • Little Angel: Volume 2

Coming to Netflix January 25

  • Begin Again

Coming to Netflix January 26

  • Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Coming to Netflix January 29

  • She’s Funny That Way

Coming to Netflix January 30 

  • Addams Family Values
  • Battle: Los Angeles
  • Love Jacked
  • Newness
  • Rambo
  • Rambo: Last Blood
  • The Borgias: Seasons 1-3