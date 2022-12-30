Idris Elba wants to puruse directing

Idris Elba recently discussed the prospect of moving from acting to directing and said that if he chooses to take this route, it will be a logical development, according to Mid-Day.



Idris said that he likes acting though there is much more to offer as a director, writer, or producer and for that reason, he would like to pursue directing.

Idris said, "I love acting but I feel like there's much more to offer as a director, as a writer and a producer perhaps I feel there are characters and roles that I haven't done yet and I still want to do those, but the truth is that I'd probably like to do that as an offering as a film director/actor."

He further added, "There are some incredible people like Jon Favreau, like Denzel who have acted and directed, and directed themselves in movies and I feel like that's a natural progression for an actor."

Idris also talked about doing more with his music career along with acting and directing.