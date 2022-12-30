Indian premier Narendra Modi's mother passes away at 100

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others carry his mother on their shoulders to perform her last rites. — Twitter/@HardeepSPuri

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 in the wee hours of Friday.

As per media reports, Hiraben was recently discharged and shifted home after undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Announcing the demise of his mother, Modi shared her picture and wrote:

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God."

He recalled his meeting with his mother in June, he said, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity."



Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to his Indian counterpart Modi on the death of his mother.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that "there is no greater loss than losing one's mother".

"My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother," PM Shehbaz said.

Funeral

The Indian premier lit his mother's funeral pyre in her hometown called Gandhinagar in western Gujarat state.

Modi visited his mother on important occasions and festivals, seeking her blessings. On her 99th birthday, the prime minister said that his mother's "life, sacrifices had shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

"My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he wrote.

The prime minister was last seen with his mother on December 4 in public at the time of the assembly election in Gujarat. Heerban lived with his younger son along with his family.



Several politicians, world leaders and cricketers offered their condolences and expressed sorrow over her death.



