Drew Barrymore 'would show up' for another movie with friend Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore is open to coming back to movies if her close friend Adam Sandler is involved.

Drew Barrymore, who is hosting the third season of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, told People in an exclusive interview on December 29, "investing two years into something that could disappear overnight. It doesn't feel like the right Sisyphus to me,"

She said, "But doing the show is no farewell. This is no, 'I'm never going back.' Maybe when the kids are older."

Talking about an exception, Barrymore revealed someone who would entice her to come back to big screen, "As soon as you talk about Adam Sandler, I'm like, 'Oh, well maybe. Sure.'"

Barrymore and Sandler costarred in 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer and Blended. The actress and producer of Charlie's Angels shared that the show allows her to have a more family friend schedule as she raises daughters Frankie and Olive, now 8 and 10.







