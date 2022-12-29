Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri gets married in an intimate wedding ceremony

Late Amjad Sabri was a famous Naat Khuwan and Qawwal of the Pakistan

Late Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain Sabri gets married.

Hoorain got married to Musa. The Nikkah ceremony took place at their Lahore residence among instant family members and close friends.

As per the reports, actor/host Maya Khan was also present at the Nikkah event. Sabri always considered her as his sister. Khan’s YouTube videos showed that the Nikkah took place a day after the mehendi function.

Late Amjad Sabri was assassinated on June 22, 2016. His sudden death came out as a shock to the entire country.