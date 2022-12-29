Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri gets married in an intimate wedding ceremony

Late Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain Sabri gets married.
Hoorain got married to Musa. The Nikkah ceremony took place at their Lahore residence among instant family members and close friends.
As per the reports, actor/host Maya Khan was also present at the Nikkah event. Sabri always considered her as his sister. Khan’s YouTube videos showed that the Nikkah took place a day after the mehendi function.
Late Amjad Sabri was assassinated on June 22, 2016. His sudden death came out as a shock to the entire country.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s rift with the Royal Family was recently dished on by a journalist
Phoebe Dynevor will be essaying the role of Alexandra in the new Netflix movie 'Bank of Dave'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dynamics with the royal family were recently weighed in on by a journalist
Ben Affleck won't let Jennifer Lopez slip from his fingers after failed Jennifer Garner marriage, psychic
Prince Harry was suddenly changed when Meghan Markle became pregnant
The movie, more elaborate and with an ensemble cast, the plot follows the ups and downs of Hollywood in the late 1920s...