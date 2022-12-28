BigHit issues strong warning to 'perpetuators of malicious activities' in an open letter

BTS parent company BigHit has issued a warning of legal proceedings against activities targeted to malign the globally famous group.
On Wednesday, December 28, BigHit posted a letter on social media that contained update on their actions against malicious activities against BTS and a stern warning of legal action to those involved in it.
The letter stated, "We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives."
The company also noted, "We have found an increase in malicious postings in comment sections of entertainment and other news articles of portal sites. We are also taking legal actions against malicious postings about the artists across all channels."
BigHit mentioned a "perpetrator" who was "found guilty of insult and received legal punishment."
In conclusion, BigHit reiterated, "We will continue to take strong measures against malicious postings on all members even as they are fulfilling their military service and our policy of no settlement and no leniency under any circumstances remains in effect.
