John Abraham all set to play villain 'Jim' in 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Johan Abraham’s character in upcoming action film Pathaan has been disclosed.
John will be playing an antagonist in Pathaan named Jim against Shah Rukh.
Previously, director Siddharth Anand pointed out towards his role by saying: “I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John!”
Khan starrer film is Aditya Chopra’s spy universe action-thriller film backed by Yash Raj Films. The film is already making a lot of buzz on the social media even though the fans have only seen the teaser.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer to release which reportedly will be out anytime soon now.
Pathaan is slated to hit the cinemas on January 25, 2023, reports Etimes.
