Pictures: Cardi B shows off son Wave’s first Christmas

Cardi B’s son tears through Christmas wrapping in an adorable behind-the-scenes look.
The rapper turned to Instagram Stories to share this sneak peek into her traditions for Christmas Day.
The post features videos and pictures of Wave gushing over Micki and Mini mouse toys and wrapping paper.
Even Offset and Kulture were snapped joining the fun as Cardi could be heard asking her son “You like it?” while he simply backs away from everything prompting “You don't care? You over it?” from the WAP singer.
Even other voices can be heard roaring through the room adding, “You got like 90 more gifts to open.”
