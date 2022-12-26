 
close
Monday December 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Pictures: Cardi B shows off son Wave’s first Christmas

Cardi B shows off son ripping apart Holiday wrappings for his gifts on Christmas Day

By Web Desk
December 26, 2022
Pictures: Cardi B shows off son Wave’s first Christmas
Pictures: Cardi B shows off son Wave’s first Christmas

Cardi B’s son tears through Christmas wrapping in an adorable behind-the-scenes look.

The rapper turned to Instagram Stories to share this sneak peek into her traditions for Christmas Day.

The post features videos and pictures of Wave gushing over Micki and Mini mouse toys and wrapping paper.

Even Offset and Kulture were snapped joining the fun as Cardi could be heard asking her son “You like it?” while he simply backs away from everything prompting “You don't care? You over it?” from the WAP singer.

Pictures: Cardi B shows off son Wave’s first Christmas
Pictures: Cardi B shows off son Wave’s first Christmas

Even other voices can be heard roaring through the room adding, “You got like 90 more gifts to open.”

Pictures: Cardi B shows off son Wave’s first Christmas
Pictures: Cardi B shows off son Wave’s first Christmas