Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seemingly reject UK tabloid's apology over Jeremy Clarkson's column

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly rejected a British newspaper's attempt to make peace after one of their writers penned a scathing takedown of the Duchess

Jeremy Clarkson, in his column for The Sun suggested, Meghan was deserving of a public flogging of sorts. He was referring to an infamous scene in 'Game of Thrones,' when Cersei is put through this exact type of treatment, in dramatic fashion.

After huge backlash, The Sun issued a statement: "We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry."

They also deleted the piece from their website and their archives as well. Clarkson even apologized, saying he'd made a "clumsy" misstep in trying to reference 'GOT.'



However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently rejected the tabloid's apology as they called the words empty and meaningless -- especially since they, apparently, have not reached out to the one person that matters.