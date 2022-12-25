Emily Ratajkowski is ‘still talking’ to Pete Davidson after date with Jack Greer

Emily Ratajkowski’s aim right now is to enjoy her single life.

The model was spotted kissing artist Jack Greer earlier this week amid swirling romance rumours with Pete Davidson.

“Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”

In addition to Pete and Jack, Emily has also been spending time with DJ Orazio Rispo in recent months.

“They have great chemistry and he finds her insanely attractive, but he also knows that she just got out of a serious marriage,” the source told the outlet. “Emily is a free soul and he respects that. Regardless of who else she sees; he is down to spend time with her. He doesn’t want to put too much pressure on her, so he is leaving the ball in her court.”

The 31-year-old model filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage in September. the ex-couple shares one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo, per People Magazine.

According to HollywoodLife, EmRata has recently joined a dating app as well since she is looking for options during her time of self-exploration.

Emily and Pete were first linked in November and she was even photographed at his Brooklyn apartment. On Thanksgiving weekend, they went public with their casual relationship by sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game together, via the HL.