Tamar Braxton issues health update from self-isolation after ‘fiery chest’: ‘Worse than Covid’

Tamar Braxton pens note from self-isolation following a hospital trip that saved her life.
The TV personality shared the update on Instagram with snaps form a recent outing and even the Emergency Room.
The post issued an urgent plea of attention and read, “This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post..”
“Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!”
She also added “Yall, I have the FLU and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion… I’m on 5 different medications ..please be careful.. I wasn’t around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this .. oh yeah I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious I love y’all for real”.
