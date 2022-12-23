BTS Jungkook becomes most-streamed artist on Spotify with 700m streams

BTS member Jungkook breaks records after becoming the first Korean solo artist to reach 700 million streams on Spotify in just 309 days with his three songs, Stay Alive, Left And Right, Dreamers.

He kicked off his solo career in February with the webtoon OST Stay Alive and the track broke records on multiple music platforms.

Also, the collaboration music video between BTS' Jungkook and American singer Charlie Puth Left and Right has achieved more than 200 million views in just 76 days since its release.

The Korean rapper gives a stellar performance at the opening ceremony of football world cup 2022 with Dreamers.

According to Allkpop, the track successfully maintained multiple weeks on the list of Top 10 Billboard Global 200 Excl. US.