Bruce Willis ‘happy’ to become a grandparent, reveals source

Bruce Willis has recently expressed his elation over becoming a “grandpa” after his oldest daughter Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy.
A source close to Bruce’s family spilled to PEOPLE that the actor, who stepped down from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year, was “happy” to know that her daughter is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.
“He is happy about becoming a grandpa,” said the 67-year-old.
The source stated, “He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together.”
“Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more," shared the source.
The source added that the Die Hard actor, who shares three daughters with wife Emma Heming
