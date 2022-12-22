Zachary Levi addresses hints he will return as Shazam

Zachary Levi addressed social media rumours claiming that he would not reprise his role as the DC superhero Shazam in the new DCU created by James Gunn and Peter Safran. He also discussed his future as Shazam in a recent interview, according to Mid-Day.



Levi's recent comments indicate that he is not done as Shazam yet. He said that he doesn't believe everything that he sees on social media and fans should also do the same.

Levi said on social media rumours of him not returning as Shazam, "Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci."

Levi had previously stated that James Gunn and Peter Safran have plans and there is a future for Shazam in the DCU moving forward.

Zachary Levi played the role of Shazam for the first time in Warner Bros.'s superhero comedy feature film Shazam! in 2019. The film was directed by David F. Sandberg and starred Grace Fulton and Adam Brody alongside Zachary Levi.