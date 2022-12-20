Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on mutual consultation to resolve border issues

Afghan and Pakistani nationals wait in a queue at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman, Balochistan. — AFP/File

CHAMAN: In the wake of trouble at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, authorities of both countries Tuesday held a flag meeting to resolve tensions —including the border and fencing matters via bilateral contacts and consultations.

The development comes days after immense hostility as officials of both nations meet at the Friendship Gate in Chaman following a successful intervention by the local tribal council — tasked to ease up the situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s border forces.

The meeting was attended by high-level civil and military officials, along with the deputy commissioners of Pakistan's Chaman and Afghanistan's Spin Boldak, district officials told Geo News. While religious scholars and elders also attended the conciliatory meeting.

The officials of both countries also agreed to resolve border issues through mutual consultation.

The Pakistani authorities said that the Afghan delegation expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property in Chaman's civilian population. The neighbouring country's delegation also acknowledged the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and security forces for Afghanistan.

Participants in the flag meeting also prayed for the martyrs and recovery of injured people in the recent attacks prompted by the Afghan border forces.

Tensions at Chaman border

For over a month, Afghan security officials and border forces have been engaged in opening fire on civilians and Pakistan’s security forces.

The latest cross-border attack on a civilian area in Pakistan took place on December 15, two days after Afghanistan apologised for the incident — in which indiscriminate firing by Afghan border forces claimed the life of one person and injured over a dozen.

A similar attack also took place on December 11 during which six civilians were martyred while 17 were wounded.

Pakistani security and border forces befittingly responded to these unsolicited attacks while Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires in Islamabad were also summoned by the government.