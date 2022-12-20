Pakistan to shut down wedding halls 10pm, markets at 8pm to save energy

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced its national energy-saving programme under which it has been decided that wedding halls will close by 10pm and markets at 8pm.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressed a press conference flanked by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira after a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

He said that it has been decided to close wedding halls at 10pm, while the markets and restaurants will be closed at 8pm.

The markets around the world close by 6pm but ours are open till 2am, he added.

"If 20% of the workers are sent for work from home on rotational basis, this will save Rs56 billion," said the minister.

He also shared that the federal government was recommending switching street lights on alternately which will save about Rs4 billion.

"The government is also introducing e-bikes which will phase out the bikes that use petrol. The government is negotiating with the companies to phase out the bikes that use petrol and modify the existing bikes," said Asif.

The minister said that the government is reaching out to all four provinces to inform them about the policy and take them on board. He said that it is a national programme and will be launched with consensus.

The exercise will be completed in the next two days, he added.

Asif said that the country cannot afford the current living conditions as it is going through an serious economic situation.

"We need to change our habits if we want to live within our means," said the defence minister.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.