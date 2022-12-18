Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for working hard amid 'biased criticism'

Amitabh Bachchan commended his son Abhishek for remaining silent and working hard despite 'biased criticism' on Twitter after his club, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, won the Pro Kabaddi League. This was according to the Hindustan Times.
Amitabh wrote, "CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS. JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS CHAMPIONS. Abhishek you are a CHAMPION. YOU PLAY SILENTLY, with dedication and resolve, amidst biased criticism .. AND THEN YOU WIN .. !!! So so proud of you."
Abhishek replied to his father's congratulatory tweet, "We missed you, Pa. Thank you from the entire team.”
Replying to another congratulatory post for Abhishek, Amitabh wrote, "Silently you worked your destined way, Never did you let your determination stray ; You bore the brunt of bias thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught. You are a CHAMPION Abhishek ! and you will remain a CHAMPION always. @juniorbachchan.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai.
