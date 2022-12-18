BTS Jungkook hit 80 million stream counters on Spotify with Dreamers in only 26 days.
On December 18, Allkpop reported Dreamers officially exceeded 80 million streams on Spotify being the fastest solo song by a K-Pop to hit this milestone.
It took 26 days for the official FIFA Worl Cup 2022 song to reach 80 million streams, breaking the previous record holder, Lisa's "Lalisa" and "Money," which took 33 days each to reach 80 million streams.
The collaboration with Charlie Puth Left And Right surpassed 80M in only 18 days.
Also, the song also climbed back up to No. 10 on Billboard.
