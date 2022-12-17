Amber Heard pals shun her as she seeks out for help: ‘She’s flat-out ghosted’

File Footage

Amber Heard has been ghosted by her close friends after she reached out to them to help her find a place to stay after losing Johnny Depp defamation case.



An insider spilled to Radar Online that the Aquaman star is disappointed after some of her old pals shunned her when she tried to establish connection.

The source said Heard "reached out to a bunch of her old pals, hoping they will help her with a place to stay" but she has been getting "snubbed, and in many cases, flat-out ghosted."

This comes after Heard appealed the verdict of the bombshell defamation case against ex-husband claiming it has a “chilling effect” on women.

The actor said in her appeal that if “allowed to stand” the holding will not be a positive outcome for abused women willing to speak against “powerful men.”

The court documents obtained by People Magazine read, "The trial court also erred in overruling Heard's demurrer, in which she argued that the challenged statements are non-actionable expressions of opinion and are not reasonably capable of conveying the alleged defamatory implication.”

“That holding, if allowed to stand, undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men,” Heard’s attorney wrote in the legal filing.