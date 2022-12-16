Victoria Beckham in distress as son Brooklyn sets bad example for his siblings

File Footage

Victoria Beckham does not want her son Brooklyn Beckham or his wife Nicola Peltz to set a bad example for her other kids by not joining them for Christmas.

An insider told Closer Magazine that Victoria fears that Brooklyn not coming home for the holiday would make his siblings think it’s okay to be away from family.

Ever since the aspiring chef and the billionaire heiress announced they would be spending Christmas with her family in Florida, the fashion designer has been in tears.

“Vic is really upset. It's causing even more tension than before. Brooklyn doesn't see what the issue is and has promised that they'll be taking it in turns each year,” the source said.

The source said Victoria worries “there’s going to be a great divide at Christmas” and her other kids, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, “will be really missing Brooklyn.”

“She doesn’t want her kids to take Christmas for granted and think that it’s OK to be away from family,” the insider shared.

The source went on to add that despite everything, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham would love for Brooklyn and Nicola to come over at some point.

“But if they don’t,” the source said, “all they can hope is that tensions ease in 2023 and that they can all mark the new year as a fresh start for everyone.”