Shakira wanted more kids with Gerard Pique before shocking split

Shakira had hopes of giving birth to a daughter with Gerard Pique before the couple called it quits after 12-year relationship.



A report published by Marca Magazine claimed that the Waka Waka hitmaker went to a fertility clinic a couple of years before her breakup with the former footballer.

"A couple of years ago it was said that Shakira would have been in a fertility clinic to undergo treatment,” the outlet shared via El Nacional.

They further shared that the Columbian singer wanted a third baby soon after the birth of her second son Sasha as she was getting older and conceiving a child would become harder if she waited.

It was even claimed in the report that Shakira visited the clinic with Pique indicating that not only her but the sports star wanted a third child as well.

In a previous interview, Shakira expressed her desire to become a mother of a daughter after giving birth to two sons, Sasha and Milan.

"It's going to be a gift for Milan to have a brother,” she said as per the publication. “I would like to have a girl someday, but we'll see, you never know what will happen.”

Following the couple’s separation earlier this year, Shakira and Pique signed their kids’ custody agreement, according to which, their sons would go with their mother to Miami.