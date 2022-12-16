Netflix upcoming movie 'Jung_E': release date, cast and plot

Netflix has not confirmed the release date for the upcoming Korean film Jung_E. However, it is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023.

The sci-fi thriller film is the project of famous filmmaker Yeon Sang Ho. He is famous for his directorial work in Train to Busan and Peninsula.

The upcoming film marks Sang Ho the first-ever official Netflix production.

Jung_E is a story of a civil war that takes place within the artificial shelter made by humans in the 22nd century when the planet became inhospitable due to climate change.

The main cast of the film includes Kang Soo Yoon Kim Hyun Joo Ryu Kyung Soo.

Jung_E is now in its post-production stage and will be available on the streaming giant in 2023.