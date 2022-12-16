'Prince Harry needs therapy not nagging wife Meghan Markle'

Megyn Kelly, US journalist and TV presenter, has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their claims in Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.



In her savage swipe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kelly says Prince Harry needs therapy and not a nagging wife.



She spoke on the subject on her SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show, and advised Harry that he needs "a real psychotherapist" and "not a whiny, woke, annoying wife. That's three hours I'll never get back," Kelly said.

"Believe it or not, this couple is still complaining despite having two beautiful, perfectly healthy children and nearly $200 million in the bank thanks to their insatiable desire to 'finally tell their story,'" Kelly added.

Megyn also took a brutal dig at the California-based couple, saying they are complaining about lack of privacy but, at the same time, she has a podcast on Spotify and they are doing royal family relays through their series with Netflix.

Kelly also lashed out at King Charles' younger son Harry, saying the Duke "still carries emotional baggage." "For God's sake this man is insecure and hasn't gotten over the trauma of his mother's untimely death. He needs a real psychotherapist."