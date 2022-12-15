Margot Robbie dubs Ryan Gosling the ‘most glorious human being’

Margot Robbie gushed over her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling as she dubbed him “the most glorious human being.”
In a conversation with Carey Mulligan for Variety's "Actors on Actors," the stars talked about the La La Land actor.
While discussing her highly anticipated romantic comedy with Gosling, The Wolf of Wall Street star said, “Isn’t he the most glorious human being?”
Mulligan, who worked with Ryan in Drive, agreed as she replied, “The sweetest, nicest man in the world, and an incredible actor.”
“So the two of you doing Barbie together with Greta [Gerwig] — that’s so funny,” she added.
The details of Robbie and Gosling’s upcoming movie are being kept under wraps, however, in a previous interview, the Notebook star teased what the film will offer audiences.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling said the Greta Gerwig directorial is based on Barbie and Ken adjusting to life in the real world
Gosling jokingly added, “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is."
Prince Harry has been told to keep his nose out of trouble if he wants the same protection as Prince William
Royals have been issued a grave warning about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s full on revenge
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham recall magical moment from their dreamy honeymoon
Both Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were investigated in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case
Meghan Markle has released a second installment of her wedding pictures
Vicky also praises SS Rajamouli for film 'RRR'