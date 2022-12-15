Harry Styles isn’t ‘too broken up’ about his split with Olivia Wilde

File footage

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announced to ‘take a break’ after nearly two years of dating, citing multiple sources.

Since their dramatic breakup last month, reports are making rounds that the Don’t Worry Darling director has still been ‘trying’ to recover from the split. However, the Harry’s House singer doesn’t look ‘too broken up.’

A source told ET that Wilde "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."

However, for the Watermelon Sugar singer, the source claimed, "Harry is doing his own thing and focusing on work and his friends. He isn't too broken up about their split."

Another source told the outlet last month, "They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago, but they really do love spending time together."

It was reported that Wilde has been also focused on her kids - son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 whom she share with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.

"She is putting her energy into her kids and family," the source said. "Things between Olivia and Jason are manageable and she's doing her best to co-parent with him in a healthy way. She isn't rushing to date anyone again right now."

Amid reports, Wilde shared adorable snaps from her recent trip to Disneyland with her kids. She shared the pictures with caption, “Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth. #disneylandchristmas #disneylandholidays #churros #churros #churros #churros”