Prince Harry’s bid for revenge has ‘catastrophic’ implications with Prince William

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a grave warning over the likelihood of their docuseries ‘catastrophically’ destroying their relationship with Prince William.



This claim has been issued by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

According to the Daily Mail he began by saying, “William was named in an earlier trailer by Harry. This will be catastrophic for the relationship between the once close brothers.”

“Essentially the claim is that the institution was working against them and using the media to discredit them with a barrage of negative articles. Her lawyer Jenny Afia says she has seen evidence. However what evidence will we be shown?”

“We have heard that she was dissatisfied with many aspects of royal life. The formality, what she felt she had to wear and what Harry has called 'unconscious bias' linked to race.”

“Harry has even implied their safety was at stake. He has said his second family was in Africa. He has talked about the way royals are expected to marry someone 'who fits the mould'.”

“Their supporters In the series have attacked the Commonwealth, the Queen's special legacy.”