Celebrities distance themselves from Kate and William to avoid controversy

Hollywood celebrities are not only keeping their distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but they also avoid giving the impression that they admire Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the British royal family.

Most of the celebrities whom Meghan recently invited on her podcast also avoided commenting on her Netflix documentary fearing backlash from supporters of the British royal fans.

Another reason the American celebrities avoid praising the royals is the allegations Meghan Markle has been levelling against them.

Similarly when Kate and William on Wednesday shared their new family picture for Christmas card and which attracted thousands of likes on Instagram, no high profile celebrity bothered to like the post or leave any comment.

Only David Beckham was prominent among nearly two million people who liked the picture featuring the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales and their three children.