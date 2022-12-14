Meghan Markle’s ‘hatred and jealousy’ towards Kate Middleton laid bare

file footage

Meghan Markle’s ‘hatred and jealousy’ for Kate Middleton has been laid bare by a royal commentator, who says that the Sussex Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, stems from Meghan’s dislike for Kate.



Talking on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show, British royal commentators Sophie Corcoran and Leilani Dowding slammed the Duchess of Sussex for ‘wanting control’ and for ‘overstepping play for sympathy’ in her Netflix show.

Corcoran, in her scathing take down of Harry & Meghan, pulled all the stops in her criticism, saying: “What Meghan really wanted was control because she’s a manipulator. She wanted to be able to manipulate.”

She explained: “She couldn’t manipulate the press in the U.K. That’s why she was angry. She couldn’t force people to write the stories she wanted them to write so therefore she left … so she could write the stories in her own perspective.”

Corcoran then added: “This entire documentary has stemmed from a hatred and a jealously of Kate. That is the reason this entire thing exists and the entire problem with the royal family and Harry and Meghan exist.”

“Meghan cannot stand Kate because Kate is beautiful, she is elegant, she is going to be queen, and she is the center of attention. Megan will never be the center of attention,” Corcoran concluded.