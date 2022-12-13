Rihanna celebrates first ever Golden Globe nomination for ‘Black Panther’

File footage

Rihanna is celebrating her first ever Golden Globe nomination for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack Lift Me Up.

The iconic singer, who marked her long-awaited return to the music world with the Marvel movie track, turned to social media to mark her achievement with her fans.

Rihanna’s Life Me Up has been nominated in the Best Original Song category.

The latest nod marked Riri’s first solo release since 2017 and served as a perfect comeback ahead of her eagerly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show next February.

Reacting to the nomination on Twitter, the Diamonds singer penned, “God be showin out! @goldenglobes.”

Rihanna’s fans also celebrated the singer’s career big achievement and flooded her tweet her replies and praises for the nomination.

“Congrats mama! It’s such a beautiful song, you deserve it,” one commented. Another agreed, “And she deserves to win all of the awards it’s nominated for!!!’‘Comes out of musical hiding and quickly wins an award,” a Twitter user cheered.

As a follower added, “Lift Me Up has to win Best Song. Is there anybody who didn’t cry at that part? Literally… #GoldenGlobes.”

Rihanna will compete against Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift – as well as soundtracks from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and RRR.