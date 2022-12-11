Piers Morgan shares his wife photos to slam Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has refused claims that he 'fancies' Meghan Markle with photos of his own wife.

In a confessional on his show, the former GMB host mocked Prince Harry for comparing the former Suits actress to his mother, Princess Diana.

Piers declared: "Having known both women, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, I can say with absolute certainty that they're nothing in common whatsoever. I couldn't think of two women more different."

He later wished his wife, Celia, a very happy birthday on social media with a series of her racy photos.

He captioned the snaps: "All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I 'fancied' her & then got upset when she ghosted me… have reminded me that I forgot to publicly wish my wife Celia a happy birthday yesterday. (And yes, she knows she lucked out).

Netizens then went on to mock the journalist for discussing Meghan Markle on his wife's birthday.

"Making your wife’s birthday about Meghan. Totally not obsessed," one mocked.

Another wrote: "She broke his heart by marrying the prince. He is an obsession scorned."