R. Kelly calls new 'I Admit It' album not his, denies involvement

R. Kelly says he's not behind the new album I Admit It, which surfaced on streaming services on Friday.

As per TMZ, the convicted sexual abuser denied any part in the track’s release, calling it a plot to undermine him in court.

The disgraced singer rejected any recent music release, saying he is set to appeal his recent federal conviction. He added he hoped people recognized his voice and “know that.”

Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly's attorney, told Variety that the singer's team did not release any music and that he “is having intellectual property stolen from him.”

Sony Music, which owns rights to most of Kelly’s music, also stated that the release did not come from them.

However, Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings is labeled in the release credits. Still, sources close to the label ruled out company involvement with Billboard. They said the investigation is underway on the album delivered to streamers, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

Kelly is sentenced to 30-year jail after being convicted of multiple sexual-misconduct-related charges in New York the previous year. At the same time, similar charges trail awaits him in Illinois and other jurisdictions.