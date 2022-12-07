Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no future left’ in the US

File Footage

The reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries trailer has sparked questions about their future in Hollywood.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield in her interview with the Daily Star.

She started by commenting on how “Harry and Meghan are done. This project is going to open them up to a world of criticism. Enjoy! You've done it to yourself.”



“Vindictiveness is never a good look,” Ms Schofield also went on to note.

“Between the parade of stock photos and videos they are using to demonstrate Harry and Meghan’s lives being in jeopardy [...] this reality show - let's call it what it is - has lost all credibility.”

This claim follows Prince Harry’s admission about the Royal Family and how “there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories” within the “hierarchy.”