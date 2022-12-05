Kris Jenner shares special birthday tribute to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's son Saint

Kris Jenner has wished Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son seventh happy birthday.

Taking to social media early on Monday, the famous family share special birthday tribute to saint who tuned seven-year-old today.

'Happy birthday to our precious Saint!' wrote momager Kris Jenner on Instagram.

'You bring so much love and sunshine into our lives every single day!' she added as she uploaded a bevy of flashback photos of the boy with his siblings.

"Your face lights up a room like sunshine and you give the best hugs in the world! You are genuinely so kind, sweet, considerate, generous, happy, thoughtful and are always thinking about others… you are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend!!!! I thank God for you every single day and I’m so blessed He chose me to be your Grandmother."

She ended the note: 'I love you Sainty!!!!! Lovey xo'

Kim Kardashian shares the boy with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. The former couple together also have son Psalm, age three, as well as daughters North, age nine, and Chicago, age four.



This comes after Kris kept the mysterious new name of Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's baby boys hidden on Monday when she showed off her army of Elves on the Shelf.