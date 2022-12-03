Jordin Sparks sides with Chris Brown after AMA, saying he needs 'the opportunity to grow'

Jordin Sparks is supporting Chris Brown after he was blatantly booed at the 2022 American Music Awards.

“People (need) to have the opportunity to grow,” Sparks told Page Six exclusively at the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards earlier this week.

“If we don’t give them the opportunity, how do they get better? So that’s kind of my thoughts on it.”

She added that she “just feel[s] like everybody needs to have more breaks,” noting that people “kind of pick and choose who we forgive.”

Sparks, 32, further acknowledged that “there are a lot of people who didn’t agree with what I said which is fine because we’re all supposed to be able to do that.”

She continued, “But I also think that we have to allow people to be able to learn that. I think that whoever you are.”

However, she stressed that she and Brown are not friends — despite collaborating on the song, No Air, back in 2008. Moreover, Sparks united with Brown, nearly 15 years later, to perform the hit duet during his Las Vegas tour in August 2022.

At the 2022 AMAs held on November 20th, 2022, Brown won the award for 'Favourite Male R&B Artist' category, which included Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd.

As Kelly Rowland announced Brown as the winner, audible boos from the crowd were heard. As Rowland, 41, noted that 33-year-old was not there to receive the award and that she would accept it on his behalf, she went ahead and quieted the crowd.

“Excuse me,” she said amid boos from the crowd. “Chill out.” She proceeded to thank the Forever singer ‘for being an incredible performer’ and congratulated other nominees in the category.

A few days later, Rowland was asked by TMZ about the incident to which she responded, “We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking. We all come up short in some sort of way.”

She added, “And grace is real, and we are humans, and everybody deserves grace. Period.”