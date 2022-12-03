Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan exude royalty in formal wear: Pic

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan exude royalty in formal wear

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dressed up in royalty as they attended the Red Sea Film Festival.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture and wrote, "Never feeling blue with my man always wearing it.”

In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing a blue colour gown and styling her look with a bun while Saif looked dashing in white colour formals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.



