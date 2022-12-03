Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan exude royalty in formal wear: Pic

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dressed up in royalty as they attended the Red Sea Film Festival.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture and wrote, "Never feeling blue with my man always wearing it.”
In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing a blue colour gown and styling her look with a bun while Saif looked dashing in white colour formals.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.
