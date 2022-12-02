Veteran Journalist Imran Aslam dies at 70, celebrities express grief

Imran Aslam leaves friends and family grieving

Imran Aslam, an excellent journalist and President, Geo passed away earlier today. His many contributions throughout his life made him the icon that he was. Geo News, Geo Entertainment and Geo Super TV were launched under his leadership.

He also made a career in script writing and many of his plays appeared on television and on stage. His death has come as a shock to the celebrities who have worked with him.

Frieha Altaf tweeted, ‘Today, I write the saddest lines…My dear friend, Imran Aslam passed away peacefully this morning. The man of words, who gave me poetry, his love & friendship. I would have not known Mirza Ghalib, Faiz or Neruda had it not been for you.’

Humayun Saeed also took to his Instagram story and expressed his grief.

Mahira Khan also recalled times when Imran was helpful to her.



Adnan Siddiqui takes to his Twitter and wrote, ‘The giant of journalism and a dear friend has left us. Imran Aslam sb—profound journalist, prolific writer and visionary who took Geo Network to great heights. May you wield the pen in the other world. RIP!’



Zara Tareen also took to her Instagram story to mention that Imran was the only person who made her feel like she could do anything.



