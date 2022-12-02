Australian legend Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after heart complications

Former Australian cricket player Ricky Ponting speaks during a press conference at a promotional event for the upcoming final of the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup at the MCG, in Melbourne on November 3, 2022.— AFP

Former Australia Test captain Ricky Ponting reportedly suffered heart complications after which he was taken to the hospital.

The cricket coach, commentator and former cricketer, under whose leadership Australia won three World Cup trophies, experienced the scare during commentary on day 3 of the first Test between Australia and West Indies.



According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Ponting is now in stable condition.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.