BTS Suga rattles ARMY with a recent social media post revealing he has a new cat

BTS Suga's Instagram story had the entire fandom finding out some secret information in it.

A recent post by BTS Suga is going viral as an eagle-eyed ARMY points out something interesting in it.

According to Koreaboo, Suga recently posted a screenshot of his camera roll on his Instagram stories which revealed that he recorded Jungkook‘s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony performance.

ARMY looked closer to the picture which showed several pictures of a black cat. This led many to speculate that Suga has got a new black cat as he has always been a cat lover.

Another ARMY on twitter pointed put that Suga had a little cratch on his hand in the latest Run BTS! episode, the user wrote, "GUYS NOTICE THE LITTLE SCRATCH..YOONGI DOES OWN A CAT."

BTS ARMY hope for a special reveal of the new cat and one of the fans also made a fan art of Suga with his cat.

Check out the ARMY reactions:



