Harry Styles 'catching up' with Kendall Jenner after Olivia Wilde break up

Harry Styles is reportedly turning to ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner after breakup with Olivia Wilde.

Kendall, who herself is newly single after split from Devin Booker, is rumoured to be rekindling her romance with the One Direction alum.

However, a source close to the couple has revealed that there is no room for romance between the supermodel and the singer.

"She and Harry are just good friends," an insider shares with E! News.

"They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings."

Kendall and Harry dated on and off from 2013 to 2019.