Karisma Kapoor dances to ‘Le Gyi’ from ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ at a wedding: See video

Karisma Kapoor's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' released in 1997

Actor Karisma Kapoor shakes a leg on her hit song Le Gyi from her evergreen film Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Kapoor flashed a million-dollar smile and danced her heart out. She also sang the song along while dancing. Her moves and expression were on-point.

Karisma danced at the wedding party along with a friend. The actress wore a black gown and opted for a neat bun in the hairdo.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai 1997 featured Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The story of the film revolved around a love triangle between Karishma, Shah Rukh and Madhuri.



Yash Chopra’s film completed its 25 years this year. The Prem Qiadi actor, taking it to her Instagram, celebrated the occasion by sharing old pictures from the sets of Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Kapoor wrote: “Memories that last forever.”

Karisma Kapoor made her acting debut in the industry in 1991 with Prem Qaidi, reported PinkVilla.