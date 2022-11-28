King Charles ‘willing to compromise on anything’ for Archie, Lilibet: ‘Harry knows it’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just come under fire for his insistence on using King Charles’ love for Archie and Lilibet as leverage.



This revelation has been unearthed by an inside source close to New Idea.

They pointed out how being booted from the position of Counsellors of State has caused Prince Harry to realize “that he is being officially iced out and there's no doubting that him and Meghan will have decided that two can play at that game.”

In light of this the couple seems adamant on using whatever leverage they have left since “Charles wishes he had a close relationship with his American grandchildren.”

This may mean the monarch will end up being “willing to compromise” for the chance at a close relationship with Archie and Lilibet.

