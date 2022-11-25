Brooklyn Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Nicola Peltz: ‘Thankful for my wife’

Brooklyn Beckham honoured his "gorgeous" wife Nicola Peltz with a heartfelt tribute on Thanksgiving.

The aspiring chef took to Instagram to gush over his better half as he penned that he is “thankful” for The Transformers star.

“Today I am so thankful for my absolutely gorgeous wife,” the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham captioned a snap of Peltz.

“Love you, baby,” he added in his adorable tribute to the billionaire heiress. “Thank you for everything you do x you’re the best.”

In the comment section, Peltz returned her husband’s love as she wrote, “THANKFUL FOR YOU.”



Meanwhile, Victoria wished all her friends and family celebrating the holiday in America, however, she did not specifically tag her son or daughter-in-law in her post.