Fifty Fifty famed Pakistani comedian Ismail Tara dies at 73

Pakistani actor and comedian Ismail Tara passed away at the age of 73 in Karachi on Thursday.

The legendary TV star, who shot to fame with his spectacular performance in Pakistani drama Fifty Fifiy, was under treatment in a private hospital of Karachi, the actor's family has confirmed.



He was admitted in a hospital due to some health complications and put on ventilator after his health severely declined. Kidney failure is being said to be the cause of his death. He is survived by his widow, four sons and a daughter.

The funeral prayer for the actor will be offered at Memon Jamia Masjid Phari Wali, Shaheed-e Millat Road after Friday prayers.



Tara has worked in many stage plays, television and around 14 Lollywood films. He is five times Nigar Awards winner for best comedian in Haathi Mere Saathi, Aakhri Mujra, Munda Bigra Jaye, Chief Sahib and Deewarein.