Jennifer Aniston receives backlash for following account that abuses Meghan, Harry and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston has been caught following an Instagram account that targets Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Amber Heard.

Julie Stone who introduces herself as a writer is followed by the "Friends" star on Instagram.

Anniston recently followed Johnny Depp on the photo and video sharing app after he won a deflation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

Meghan and Prince Harry's supporters think Jennifer Aniston opposes the couple's decision to quit their royal duties and for being "woke".

Jennifer Aniston seems to be only high profile celebrity that follows the controversial account that targets the royal couple, Angelina Jolie and Amber Heard.